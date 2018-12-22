Saturday weather in Metro Detroit shouldn't pose threat to plans

DETROIT - Welcome to the weekend.

For many, Friday was the last day of work or school until after Jan.1. Whether you are scrambling to get the last of your Christmas shopping done, heading to the Red Wings' afternoon game against the Florida Panthers, planning a date night with your sweetie or a Christmas party, the weather shouldn't pose much of a threat.

We are starting the day with temperatures in the upper 20s, so watch out for any puddles that froze into icy patches Saturday morning.

We will see afternoon highs back closer to average in the mid-30s, and evening temperatures falling back down through the 30s.

Accepted at face value, those temps are not too hard to take. However, it will be a breezy day, with winds gusting between 10 and 20 mph, so wind chills will be in the upper teens Saturday morning, and in the mid-20s Saturday afternoon.

That is how it will actually feel to your exposed skin. You'll definitely notice that if you're heading out for a jog or if the dog is taking you for a walk.

Although we'll see a lot of clouds, don't be surprised by some developing breaks of sun. But, it'll be a dry day, so forget about that umbrella.

By the way, in case you missed it, I've revised my winter outlook. Check out my special article explaining how this winter could pan out by clicking here.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.