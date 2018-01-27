Scattered rain Saturday morning, then drier and milder

DETROIT - Saturday starts off a little wet and chilly then becomes drier. Temps remain well above average and become more seasonable overnight and Sunday.

Ahead of a cold front, skies will be overcast when Detroiters wake up Saturday morning. Some scattered light to moderate rain showers are possible at breakfast time and up to lunchtime. Temperatures remain well above freezing before and after sunrise. Roads and sidewalks affected will be wet, not icy.

Sunrise is at 7:51 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be drier and milder. Highs will reach the middle and upper 40s. Families will need their jackets and knit hats, not winter coats, to stay warm at the 2018 Meridian Winter Blast in Campus Martius in downtown Detroit.

Saturday evening will be partly to mostly clear and chillier as the cold fron passes. Temps fall to the upper 30s.

Saturday night will be colder. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s under mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be sunnier and chillier. Highs will be in the mid and upper 30s, so ice sculptures and the city ski slopes will stay frozen longer.

Monday and Tuesday will be even colder. I will be in the middle and upper 20s, Lowes will be in the teens and low 20s. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday mostly sunny on Tuesday.

