Scattered rain Saturday morning, then drier and milder

DETROIT - Saturday starts off a little wet and chilly then becomes drier. Temps remain well above average and become more seasonable overnight and Sunday.
Ahead of a cold front, skies will be overcast when Detroiters wake up Saturday morning. Some scattered light to moderate rain showers are possible at breakfast time and up to lunchtime. Temperatures remain well above freezing before and after sunrise. Roads and sidewalks affected will be wet, not icy.
Sunrise is at 7:51 a.m. ET.
Saturday afternoon will be drier and milder. Highs will reach the middle and upper 40s. Families will need their jackets and knit hats, not winter coats, to stay warm at the 2018 Meridian Winter Blast in Campus Martius in downtown Detroit.
