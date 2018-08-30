Scattered showers followed by relief from the heat

DETROIT - Scattered showers are possible Wednesday with relief from the high heat and humidity on the way for Motown and Southeast Michigan. Some storms return for Labor Day Weekend.

Wednesday evening will be warm and muggy south of M-59 (Hall Road) with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s; heat indices in the mid 80s. North of Hall Road, it will be cloudier with scattered showers. Temps in the low and mid 70s.

Sunset is at 8:12 p.m. ET.

There's a chance of scattered showers migrating through Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan before midnight, tonight. Afterward, a passing cold front ushers in cooler, more comfortable air. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s. Humidity drops and sleeping weather will feel much better.

Thursday, Friday and Labor Day Weekend

Thursday will be mild with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will feel like early fall with afternoon temps near 75 degrees. Would not be surprised by a scattered sprinkle or light shower, but most areas remain dry. Lions' fans can expect dry conditions outside Ford Field while tailgating and during the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

Friday, we say farewell to the legendary Aretha Franklin. Skies will be mostly sunny with warm conditions during the funeral and ceremonies. Daytime temps will be in the upper 70s.

Much warmer Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day, Monday. Great days to go to the pool and for boating, but keep your eyes and ears peeled for any lightning or thunder. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible each day. No wash out for the Renaissance Festival in Holly, Ford Arts, Beats and Eats in Royal Oak or the Detroit Jazz Festival downtown, but families will need their umbrellas and rain gear.

