Scattered snow showers with temps in the teens across Metro Detroit

Scattered snow showers still exist around Metro Detroit this Tuesday morning, but the roads are in pretty good shape. Still, watch out for a few snow showers here and there which will slow things down and temporarily limit visibility without much accumulation. Morning temps in the teens feel like single digits or colder. Bundle up! Our numbers don’t move a whole lot today with mid to upper teens holding steady through the day and winds SW 5-12 mph keeping wind chills in the single digits to low teens. Projected highs are near 20 degrees but we may have already hit those highs early this morning.

A single digit start Wednesday with highs once again on the cooler side of average in the mid 20s. Skies will be partly sunny to partly cloudy and if we get a couple of hours of decent sun in the afternoon, we may hit some upper 20s. The winds will begin picking up late in the day WSW 7-17 mph gusting over 20 mph.

Thursday and Friday are still dry days and warming a little into the 30s Thursday and mid to upper 30s possible Friday. We should see a ton of sun both days and some melting taking place. We’ll be well into the 40s this weekend with a very slight chance for light mix or rain showers Saturday, and an even better chance for rain late Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. More heavy rain appears to be tracking through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario early Monday. Track temperatures and our next rain and snow chances with our Local4Casters app.



