Metro Detroit weather forecast: Scattered storms and showers Saturday evening

DETROIT - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Lapeer County until 7:15 p.m. ET!

Welcome to Saturday, Motown!

Saturday evening will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some will have heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind. Temps will hang near 80 degrees and the 70s.

Sunset is at 7:33 p.m. ET.

Saturday night becomes mostly cloudy and remains warm. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees. Ahead of a cold front, there is a chance of scattered sprinkles or light rain.

Sunrise is at 7:20 a.m. ET.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warm. Showers and thunderstorms develop, again, in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday evening and Sunday night have a better chance of more widespread and heavier storm activity. In fact, there is a Marginal Risk of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and damaging wind and hail.

Fall begins with the equinox at 3:50 a.m. ET, Monday.

As and after the cold front passes through, showers are still possible Monday with daytime temps in the 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will be sunnier, mild, dry and comfortable. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s.

