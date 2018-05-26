Metro Detroit weather forecast: Scattered storms, very warm Saturday

DETROIT - Memorial Day Weekend will be hot and a little stormy, mainly Saturday and Sunday. Neither day will be a wash-out, so take care in the heat and remember to use sun screen.

Saturday morning will be mostly clear and mild. Great morning for a run or family walk. Temperatures start in the low and mid-60s. It becomes warmer really fast. Temps will be in the middle and upper 70s by lunchtime.

Sunrise is at 6:03 a.m. ET.

Remember to keep children and pets away from empty, unattended vehicles even if it seems cooler. Although the temperature may be in the low 70s outside a car, temperatures can soar to 90 degrees or more inside of it.

Wearing sunblock is a great idea Saturday afternoon, especially for families planning to be outdoors for more than an hour. The Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Downtown Detroit. First pitch is at 4:10 p.m. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and healthy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up Saturday afternoon too. Not everyone will get one, but be prepared to duck inside a sturdy building or get out of the pool the moment you see a flash of lightning or hear a rumble of thunder.

Saturday evening will be warm with scattered showers and storms. Temps will be near 80 degrees.

Sunset is at 8:58 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild. Temps will be in the low and mid-60s.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will have scattered showers and storms, too. Hotter with highs near 90 degrees. The record high is 91 degrees from 1941.

Memorial Day forecast

Welcome to Memorial Day, Monday! It will be hot and sunny. Highs will be in the low 90s with heat indices in the middle 90s. The record high is 95 degrees from 2012.

Not as hot, Tuesday through Thursday. Daytime temps will be between 80 and 85 degrees with mostly sunny skies each day.

BEACH AND BOATING FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday: Wind: Scattered afternoon storms. SSW 4-9 kts. ; Waves: 0-1 ft. ; Water Temp: 61 deg. F

Saturday Night: Wind: Scattered evening storms, then partly cloudy. SSW 4-9 kts. ; Waves: 0-1 ft. ; Water Temp: 61 deg. F

Sunday: Wind: Scattered afternoon storms. S 4-9 kts. ; Waves: 0-1 ft. ; Water Temp: 62 deg. F

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Wind: Scattered afternoon storms. SSW 4-9 kts. ; Waves: 0-1 ft. ; Water Temp: 57 deg. F

Saturday Night: Wind: Scattered evening storms, then partly cloudy. SSW 4-9 kts. ; Waves: 0-1 ft. ; Water Temp: 57 deg. F

Sunday: Wind: Scattered afternoon storms. S 4-9 kts. ; Waves: 0-1 ft. ; Water Temp: 58 deg. F

Lake Huron

Saturday: Wind: Scattered afternoon storms. SSW 4-9 kts. ; Waves: 0-1 ft. ; Water Temp: 55 deg. F

Saturday Night: Wind: Scattered evening storms, then partly cloudy. SSW 4-9 kts. ; Waves: 0-1 ft. ; Water Temp: 55 deg. F

Sunday: Wind: Scattered afternoon storms. S 4-9 kts. ; Waves: 0-1 ft. ; Water Temp: 56 deg. F

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 80 degrees.

Saturday Night: Scattered evening storms, then partly cloudy and mild. Low near 60 degrees

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. High in the low 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the low 80s.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and storms, cool. Low near 50 degrees.

Sunday: Morning fog and scattered showers, then mostly sunny. High in the upper 70s.

