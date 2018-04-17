SE Michigan counties under Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday

DETROIT - Several southeastern Michigan counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Expect slippery conditions on roads as temperatures remain below freezing.

The following counties are under the advisory:

Lapeer

Livingston

Macomb

Oakland

Saint Clair

Washtenaw

Wayne

Here's the forecast for the rest of the day from Meteorologist Brandon Roux:

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies most of the day with morning temps in the 20s to low 30s feeling more like teens and low 20s, and afternoon highs near 40 degrees or slightly warmer. The pesky breezes WNW 10-20 mph will gust 20-30 mph at times and that will make it feel even cooler as in 20s and low 30s even later today.

Another wave of snow will begin to move over Lake Huron later this afternoon and evening and it could bring a dusting to an inch of snow to parts of the Thumb and Southern Ontario closer to Lake Huron, while other parts of our North Zone could get a dusting later today.

