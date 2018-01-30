SE Michigan snow totals: 5 inches in Grand Blanc, 4.5 in Port Huron, 3.5 in Howell

DETROIT - Here are some snow totals from Monday's snowfall in southeastern Michigan.
- Grand Blanc -- 5.2 inches
- Port Huron -- 4.5 inches
- White Lake -- 4.2 inches
- St. Clair Shores -- 3.5 inches
- Howell -- 3.5 inches
Source: National Weather Service
Schools close
Man school districts decided to close Tuesday due to the snow and icy conditions. Districts in St. Clair County including Algonac Community Schools and Marysville Public Schools are closed.
