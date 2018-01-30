Weather

SE Michigan snow totals: 5 inches in Grand Blanc, 4.5 in Port Huron, 3.5 in Howell

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
DETROIT - Here are some snow totals from Monday's snowfall in southeastern Michigan. 

  • Grand Blanc -- 5.2 inches
  • Port Huron -- 4.5 inches
  • White Lake -- 4.2 inches
  • St. Clair Shores -- 3.5 inches
  • Howell -- 3.5 inches

Source: National Weather Service

Schools close

Man school districts decided to close Tuesday due to the snow and icy conditions. Districts in St. Clair County including Algonac Community Schools and Marysville Public Schools are closed. 

View the full school closings list here

