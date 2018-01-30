SE Michigan snow totals: 5 inches in Grand Blanc, 4.5 in Port Huron, 3.5 in Howell

DETROIT - Here are some snow totals from Monday's snowfall in southeastern Michigan.

Grand Blanc -- 5.2 inches

Port Huron -- 4.5 inches

White Lake -- 4.2 inches

St. Clair Shores -- 3.5 inches

Howell -- 3.5 inches

Source: National Weather Service

Schools close

Man school districts decided to close Tuesday due to the snow and icy conditions. Districts in St. Clair County including Algonac Community Schools and Marysville Public Schools are closed.

