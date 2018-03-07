SE Michigan snow totals: Hartland gets 8 inches, Howell 7, Holly 6, Clarkston 5.9, Milford 2.2

Several inches of snow were dumped on parts of Livingston and Oakland counties.

Here are snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 6:32 a.m. Wednesday.

Hartland -- 8 inches (watch report from Hartland above)

Howell -- 7 inches

White Lake -- 6.9 inches

Holly -- 6 inches

Clarkston -- 5.9 inches

Ortonville -- 5 inches

Milford -- 2.2 inches

This snowfall forced several schools to close Wednesday -- view list here.

Meanwhile, areas further south and closer to Downtown Detroit did not see any accumulation overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Here is the Wednesday morning weather forecast from Meteorologist Brandon Roux:

Most of the heavier snow bands will stay west and north of Downtown Detroit this morning, and those areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. today with 2-4 inches of snow overnight and through this morning. Either way, it’s a tricky and dangerous travel situation for many around Metro Detroit.

Temps are near freezing as you head out, and will warm back into the mid to maybe upper 30s this afternoon with an inch of snow or less for most of Wayne County and areas south. The winds will be picking up W 10-20 mph gusting 25 mph and snow showers will be spinning in from the north and east with some breaks in the actions, especially for those south of M 59. Be careful!

Read full forecast here.

