SE Michigan under severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m.

DETROIT - Southeastern Michigan is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m. Monday.

The following counties are under the watch:

Lenawee

Livingston

Macomb

Oakland

St. Clair

Washtenaw

Wayne

Here is the forecast from Meteorologist Paul Gross:

As we move through the afternoon, scattered thunderstorms are possible, followed by more widespread storms later this afternoon and this evening, with 60 mph wind gusts being the primary severe weather hazard.

Any scattered storms that pop this afternoon ahead of the larger area of storms will develop in a more favorable wind environment (i.e., more wind shear as you head aloft), so those storms also bring the potential for one-inch hail, and a low tornado threat. But, again, as the larger batch of storms develops and approaches the area, the threat transitions to mainly a straight-line wind threat.

Read the full forecast here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.