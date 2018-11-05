SE Michigan weather: Chance for sun Monday, rain returns Tuesday

DETROIT - Get ready for an active week of weather.

The weather will have significant implications to your voting on Tuesday, as well as your yard work plans this weekend.

Overnight showers should diminish (from southwest to northeast) by mid-morning, leaving us with just some scattered showers as a cold front swings through. With a bit of luck, we may even catch a few breaks of sun this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius), and perhaps even a little warmer if we get any peeks of sun. Southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph means that it'll be a breezy day as well.

Today's sunrise is at 7:11 a.m., and today's sunset is at 5:22 p.m.

Monday night, Tuesday morning forecast

The next batch of rain moves in Monday night, with lows initially in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius), and temperatures then rising later at night. Southeast to east wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain first thing Tuesday morning should rapidly taper off, with just scattered showers from that point through mid to late afternoon.

The driest part of the day, if you're trying to figure out when to vote, is likely to be late afternoon into the evening hours, but keep in mind that it'll become very windy -- gusts could approach 40 mph. Let's hope that there aren't too many power outage. Highs should reach the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday night, Wednesday morning forecast

Mostly cloudy and still breezy Tuesday night into Wednesday, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius), and highs Wednesday in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Thursday, Friday forecast

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).Mostly cloudy Thursday night with some snow showers possible. Lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Get ready for our coldest air mass of the season this weekend…and it'll be the start of a very unseasonably cold stretch.

Saturday could begin with a snow shower, but skies should become partly cloudy by midday. Highs only in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

We have another chance of snow showers on Sunday, with continued cold highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

For perspective, average highs this time of year are in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

