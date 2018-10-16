SE Michigan weather forecast: Cool with brisk wind Tuesday

DETROIT - There will be a few morning clouds, and then plenty of Tuesday sunshine around Metro Detroit with highs into the low and mid 50s.

The sun’s warmth will then be countered by a brisk wind again SW 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph most of the late morning and afternoon.

A weak cold front approaches later tonight increasing clouds tonight which should keep temps from going back to the freezing mark early tomorrow.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday starts with clouds and an isolated light shower chance before sunrise. A cold front moving through early will mainly just drag cloud cover with it and dry conditions for most. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, and then afternoon highs will struggle due to the cool front and mostly cloudy skies as we expect only upper 40s to low 50s and winds WNW 10-20 mph gusting again 20-30 mph.

Thursday, Friday forecast

We will be back to freezing to start your Thursday with tons of sun through the day and lighter winds. We will see mostly sunny skies after a chilly start and highs only in the low 50s with winds WSW 5-12 mph.

Friday will be a bit warmer with morning lows in the mid 30s and highs to end the work and school week in the mid to upper 50s. A few Metro Detroit neighborhoods may hit 60° Friday as warming winds pick up again SW 10-20 mph by mid to late afternoon. High clouds will move in after sun most of the day, but shower chances should hold off until after midnight or early.

Weekend forecast

Saturday morning showers and then a cool day again in the upper 40s to low 50s under partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Sunday will be a little brighter, but no warmer as highs will likely not make it out of the 40s for most of us. A few showers possible Monday morning next week, so stay tuned!

