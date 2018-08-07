SE Michigan weather forecast: Plenty of rainfall expected Tuesday night

DETROIT - After a stretch where we couldn't buy a drop of rain, we can’t rule it out in any of the next seven days.

Not much around early this evening on 4Live Radar, but once the sun goes down, our rain chances go up. And there will be quite a bit of water with this push of showers and storms overnight, so rainfall totals could exceed what we picked up yesterday -- well over an inch within any thunderstorm.

Severe weather does not look likely overnight.

Wednesday forecast:

Wednesday brings a shower or storm really at any part of the day. Highs will reach the low 80s with a skosh less humidity.

Thursday forecast:

Thursday looks dry to start with afternoon thunder. A cold front arrives in the afternoon, spreading showers and thunderstorms, especially in our Metro and South Zones. Depending on the timing, a strong or severe storm is possible. But right now a widespread outbreak is not in the cards. Temperatures should reach the mid 80s before storms fire.

Friday forecast:

Friday, another shot of showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s.

The weekend is looking increasingly pessimistic. A low pressure center will get cutoff from the larger flow just to our southwest. That will ensure mostly cloudy and possibly overcast skies for a majority of the two days.

A shower looks possible at any time, but neither day will be a washout. Highs should barely get above 80 Saturday and Sunday.

Surprise, surprise! More rain and thunderstorm chances on Monday!

