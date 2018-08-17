SE Michigan weather forecast: Showers, downpours expected Friday evening

DETROIT - A warm and muggy start, but a dry start to your Friday with morning temps in the upper 60s to low 70s as you head out.

We do expect some rain today, but mostly later in the afternoon and/or evening. Radar shows an area of rain and thunder coming out of Illinois, but it will fizzle in SW Lower Michigan this morning leaving us mostly cloudy but dry for several hours. It will be steamy all day with highs in the low 80s feeling like mid or upper 80s with showers later.

A frontal boundary will move north to south bringing afternoon showers to our North Zone and better shower chances in Metro Detroit after 4 or 5 p.m. Some of the showers and storms will produce brief heavy downpours, scattered lightning, and maybe even a little hail.

Saturday, Sunday forecast

We begin to clear out for the weekend but it may take some time Saturday morning, meaning clouds will linger through the morning. We will get more sun in the afternoon with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s, and highs in the low 80s. With enough sun, some areas may see some upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. More sun Sunday and Monday with warm 80s.

Next week

Our next storm chance will come Tuesday and possible linger into the first half of Wednesday. We could always use the rain but it’s a little far out to lock in. Shower chance do look more favorable on Tuesday but no washout. Wednesday activity may be scattered and light before we clear and slowly warm up. We may see only 70s Tuesday through Thursday.

You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.