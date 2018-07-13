SE Michigan weather: Humidity to increase Friday night, rain chances Saturday

DETROIT - The humidity only takes a slight step up today and we likely won’t begin to feel it until later tonight.

In the meantime, Friday highs will head into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with a nice mix of hazy sun and high clouds and winds SW 5-10 mph.

Near 90 on Saturday with humidity, isolated showers

The heat and humidity are on Saturday as we hit near 90 degrees again, but it will be feeling closer to the middle 90s or warmer when you lay on the humidity. It will feel quite tropical here around Metro Detroit all weekend.

Shower chances Saturday will be quite isolated during the morning and spotty again with the peak heat of the afternoon.

Don’t cancel any outdoor plans, but keep an eye to the skies for hit and miss showers and storms.

Warm, muggy with some showers Sunday

It looks like the exact same pattern Sunday with warm and muggy air and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, leading to a few round of showers.

We are in need of rain for the grass and garden as we have had a dry few weeks. Our best shot at wet weather ahead looks to be Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning -- stay tuned. After the showers, temps fall to much more comfy levels by the middle of next week.

You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.