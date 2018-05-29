SE Michigan weather: Marginal Risk for severe weather Wednesday

DETROIT - Wednesday starts with scattered rain and thunderstorms during the morning hours.

Some storms could produce plenty of lightning and damaging winds on Wednesday in Metro Detroit.

We are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Wednesday around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

The heavier and steady rains move in through the afternoon and evening with a few stronger storms possible again in the afternoon.

Highs will hit the low 80s, but cooler during those showers with humidity on high.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.