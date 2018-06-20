SE Michigan weather: Morning rain and isolated thundershowers on Wednesday

DETROIT - Morning rain and thundershowers will make for a slow go on Metro Detroit roadways -- be careful if you're heading out early.

This is the last day of Spring with temps mainly in the low to mid 60s as you head out. Grab the umbrella as showers will be moderate to heavy at times through 8 or 9 a.m. Skies remain mostly cloudy and winds NE 5-12 mph will keep us on the cooler side again today.

Showers will be very isolated at lunchtime and we finally get some mid to late afternoon sun and highs in the mid 70s late in the day.

Thursday forecast

Thursday is the first day of Summer as the Summer Solstice hits at around 6am tomorrow. And, Mother Nature is cooperating with clear skies and highs getting back into the upper 70s and low 80s. It will look and feel beautiful with tons of sun and low humidity as winds continue to blow in from the NE 5-12 mph.

Friday forecast

New model data brings showers in sooner on Friday, so we need to prepare for rain and scattered thundershowers by the late morning or afternoon now. There is a chance that our dry air will slow the rain down and hold off until the afternoon or evening.

Again, new data this morning suggests the rain will move in midday. That will have an impact on temps as clouds thicken and some rain falls, highs are likely only in the low to mid 70s.

Weekend forecast

Rain and thunder will be around most of the day Saturday with a few breaks midday allowing temps to warm quickly to near 80 degrees, but keep the umbrella handy and make sure you have a Plan B for your outdoor plans.

Shower chances are limited Sunday, but a weak cool front will pass through bringing a shower or two quickly during the day. Most of us won't see a drop Sunday. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

