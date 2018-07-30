SE Michigan weather: Much needed rain headed our way this week

DETROIT - Get ready for a wet start to the work week.

There will be a few scattered showers through the morning hours and a better chance for showers Monday afternoon and evening, but better rain chances pour in overnight and into early Tuesday.

Tuesday should be the wettest day of the week with some morning showers that will slow down the morning drive, and lingering wet weather through parts of the afternoon.

Highs will again be in the 70s due to the presence of wet weather and even cooler during the rain events. This is badly needed rain and likely our best chance where some areas could see close to a half inch of new rain.

Wednesday forecast

Showers linger into Wednesday and may be quite wet during the first half of the day. The afternoon hours should start to clear out a bit with highs depending on that clearing. We expect highs to be in the upper 70s to low 80s or warmer if we clear sooner.

Thursday and Friday forecast

Thursday and Friday look quite warm as highs head into the mid 80s with mostly dry conditions. Model data shows a weak shower chance on Friday afternoon, but it’s too early to pull the trigger on that given the minimal data so far.

