SE Michigan weather: Rain and thunderstorms expected Tuesday night

DETROIT - It will be hard to follow Monday’s weather including a rare stress-free weather night for the Ford Fireworks. It was fantastic!

We have another dry day today with cooler morning temps in the 40s to low and mid 50s as you head out early on a Tuesday around Metro Detroit. Mostly clear skies for the first half of the day as high clouds keep pouring in, and highs will reach the low 80s for most. The humidity is up a bit today as well, but it won’t feel too muggy.

Rain and thundershowers will be approaching later tonight, but I don’t think we’ll see anything falling here until after dinner and maybe even after sunset.

Scattered rain and thundershowers become more numerous overnight.

Wednesday forecast

Wet weather could be heavy at times early Wednesday and we will likely get a few rounds of rain and thunder through the day. Highs will likely stop near 80 degrees unless we see an hour or two of some sunshine in the afternoon, which would obviously allow for warmer temps. That doesn’t seem very likely, as cloud cover and showers will keep highs in check. A few of the morning and later afternoon showers tomorrow could be on the stronger side, so eyes to the skies.

Rest of the week forecast

Temps look to hit near 90 degrees Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds, and we should be well into the 90s Friday through Sunday with mostly dry conditions. That being said, it will be very hot and humid, and that instability may lead to a few isolated showers Friday or Saturday during the intense heat of the afternoon. Right now, models indicate our best bet for weekend rain is Sunday morning.

Stay tuned! You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

