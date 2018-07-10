SE Michigan weather: Some rain Tuesday, dryer air later in day

DETROIT - There will be a few showers from north to south Tuesday morning with spotty showers during the mid-morning hours with temps in the 60s to near 70 degrees early.

We will hit mid 80s and still feel a bit muggy around lunch time, and then slightly cooler, dryer air moves in later this afternoon.

It will feel much more comfortable this afternoon with humidity trending down and winds WNW 5-10 mph. We should see plenty of afternoon sun after some morning clouds and isolated showers.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday looks to be the pick day of the week as we expect tons of sunshine and lower humidity around Metro Detroit. Morning lows will be in the 50s to low 60s, and then afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

To reinforce our stable air, winds are NE 5-10 mph fighting off any moisture moving in as we stay dry through maybe Friday night.

Rest of the week forecast

The end of the week will bring a slow warming trend, as we stay in the low to mid 80s Thursday and start heading into the upper 80s Friday.

We will see some scattered showers Friday night, and on and off Saturday, making Sunday the better of the two weekend days with highs around 85 to 90 degrees this weekend.

You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.