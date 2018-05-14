DETROIT - A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Rouge River in Southfield, Michigan, and for the Clinton River in Sterling Heights and Clinton Township, Michigan.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Monday will be warmer with partly sunny skies. Feeling like summer, again, with highs near 80 degrees. There's a slight chance of spotty showers in the afternoon, but the day will not be a wash-out.

A higher probability of showers and storms exists Tuesday. Highs will be just above 80 degrees.

Skies will be brighter Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be warmer than average with highs near 80 degrees. Thursday's daytime temps will reach the low and mid 70s.

