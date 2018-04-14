Several Metro Detroit communities issue winter weather alerts overnight into Sunday

A winter storm is passing through Michigan this weekend. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Several communities around Metro Detroit have issued winter weather alerts overnight into Sunday as storms continue in the area.

Washtenaw County

A winter weather advisory has been issued in Washtenaw County from 8 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday, as freezing rain and sleet are expected.

Total ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch are expected, which will create difficult driving conditions.

Officials said drivers should slow down and be cautious on the slippery roads.

Auburn Hills

A winter storm warning has been issued for Auburn Hills from 6 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday, as freezing rain and sleet are expected.

Officials expect significant ice amounts, including accumulations of two-tenths to four-tenths of an inch.

Light rain will change over to freezing rain Saturday evening before increasing in intensity overnight, Lincoln Park police said.

Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing Sunday afternoon.

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice, police said. Travel will be dangerous.

Dearborn

A winter weather advisory has been issued in Dearborn from 8 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday, as freezing rain and sleet are expected.

Total ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch are expected, which will create difficult driving conditions.

Officials said drivers should slow down and be cautious on the slippery roads.

Lincoln Park

A winter weather advisory has been issued in Lincoln Park from 8 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday, as freezing rain and sleet are expected.

Total ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch are expected, which will create difficult driving conditions.

Officials said drivers should slow down and be cautious on the slippery roads.

