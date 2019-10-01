Severe thunderstorm warning expires in Genesee, Lapeer counties

A severe thunderstorm in Genesee and Lapeer counties on Oct. 1, 2019. (WDIV)

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The severe thunderstorm warning in Genesee and Lapeer counties has expired.

A severe storm was located near Montrose at 12:47 p.m. It was moving east at 45 mph.

It was expected to bring wind gusts of up to 60 mph, NWS officials said.

The thunderstorm affected the following locations:

Flushing -- 1 p.m.

Clio Township -- 1:05 p.m.

Flint, Mount Morris, Beecher and Crossroads Village -- 1:10 p.m.

Burton -- 1:15 p.m.

Davison, Otisville and Otter Lake -- 1:20 p.m.

Genesee and Thetford Township might also have been affected, officials said.

Another storm was located near Frankenmuth at 12:59 p.m. It was moving east at 50 mph.

It brought 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail, officials said.

It affected the following locations:

Millington -- 1:10 p.m.

Mayville -- 1:20 p.m.

Clifford -- 1:25 p.m.

Kingston -- 1:30 p.m.

East Dayton, Deford, Tuscola, Wilmot, Watrousville, Silverwood, Richville and Fostoria could might have been affected, NWS officials said.

Damage to roofs, siding and trees was possible, according to officials.

