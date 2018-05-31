Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Livingston County until 8:45 p.m.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Livingston County until 8:45 p.m., the National Weather Service announced.

A severe storm was sighted near Brighton, moving north at 35 mph, weather officials said.

Strong storms could bring 60 mph wind gusts that damage roofs, siding and trees, officials said. Torrential rain is possible with the storm and could cause flash flooding.

Residents should move to interior rooms on the lowest floor of buildings for safety, weather officials said. Drivers should not drive through flooded roads.

Severe thunderstorm warnings for Monroe, Washtenaw and Lenawee counties have already expired.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.