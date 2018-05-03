Severe thunderstorm warning expires in Monroe, Lenawee counties

A severe thunderstorm warning for Monroe and Lenawee counties expired at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Here is the latest update from the Local 4Casters:

"The activity in central Illinois will be our first shot at a storm. If they hold together, they’ll roll in here during the evening. Storms will become likely after midnight, but should be gone by the morning commute. The severe threat looks very small. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has taken us out of the marginal severe risk category for Wednesday night.

"On Thursday, after staying dry during the daylight hours, thunderstorms will return, with almost identical timing to Wednesday night's round -- a couple are possible during the evening, but most will move in overnight. The severe potential will be higher, but we’re just in the marginal risk category. That’s the lowest level. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.