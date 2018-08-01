Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Wayne, Macomb counties until 1:45 a.m. Wednesday (expired)

DETROIT - A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Wayne and Macomb counties until 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service announced. The warning has expired.

A severe thunderstorm was located over Downtown Detroit, moving northeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph were possible.

The thunderstorm was near Downtown Detroit and Detroit around 1:10 a.m., Belle Isle around 1:15 a.m., Grosse Pointe around 1:30 a.m., Warren around 1:40 a.m. and St. Clair Shores around 1:45 a.m.

Other locations impacted by the severe thunderstorm included Highland Park, Roseville, Fraser, Eastpointe, northeast Detroit, Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Shores, Center Line, Southwest Detroit and Hamtramck.

Residents should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building during severe weather.

