Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Oakland County until 2:15 p.m. Monday

HOLLY, Mich. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Oakland County until 2:15 p.m. Monday.
A severe thunderstorm was located near Holly at 1:34 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. It was moving northeast at 55 mph.
The storms could bring wind gusts of up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail, officials said.
It is expected to be near Ortonville and Clarkston around 1:45 p.m. and Oxford around 1:55 p.m.
Residents should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building during the thunderstorm, experts said.
