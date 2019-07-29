Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Oakland County until 2:15 p.m. Monday

The parts of Oakland County affected by a severe thunderstorm warning on July 29, 2019. (Mapbox | OpenStreetMap)

HOLLY, Mich. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Oakland County until 2:15 p.m. Monday.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Holly at 1:34 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. It was moving northeast at 55 mph.

The storms could bring wind gusts of up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail, officials said.

It is expected to be near Ortonville and Clarkston around 1:45 p.m. and Oxford around 1:55 p.m.

Residents should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building during the thunderstorm, experts said.

