Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Oakland, Macomb, Lapeer counties

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Oakland, Macomb, Lapeer and Sanilac counties, the National Weather Service announced.

The warning for Oakland and Macomb counties is in effect until 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The warning for Lapeer and Sanilac counties is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A warning for Livingston and Genesee counties expired at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Here is the latest forecast from Ben Bailey:

Metro Detroit has a stormy finish on tap before transitioning to typical September weather.

On Wednesday night, nearly all of Southeast Michigan has been removed from the marginal risk for severe weather. Temperatures and instability will be on their way down. However, there will still be enough dynamics to bring thunderstorms into the area.

The severe chance isn't zero, but it's a lot lower than what we were looking at 24 hours ago.

Storms will exit overnight, but expect rain around in spots heading into the morning commute. Humidity will drop from oppressive to just muggy. Lows will range from the low 60s in our North Zone to near 70 degrees at the state line.

Humidity will continue to drop Thursday, but showers will linger through the first half of the day. We'll dry out in the afternoon and keep highs in the mid-70s, with plenty of clouds until sunset.

Friday looks fantastic, with low humidity, more sunshine and near-normal temperatures for early September. Saturday won’t be much different, with increasing clouds late and slightly cooler highs.

The weather will change significantly, however, by the end of the weekend.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon will trek up the Mississippi River valley and head right toward Metro Detroit. The storm will lose a lot of its winds, but it will still be transporting quite a bit of moisture.

The exact timing is difficult to predict, but by the second half of Monday, rain will start arriving and continue through much of the day. Total accumulations will be between 1 and 2 inches.

We don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up, but this might be the most evenly distributed rain event we’ve seen this summer -- as opposed to downpours here and there, with large parts of the area missing out.

That might be it for the rain next week. Most of the 10-day forecast beyond the weekend looks dry and above normal.

