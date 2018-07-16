Severe thunderstorm warning issued in several Metro Detroit counties

DETROIT - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for four counties in Metro Detroit.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Macomb and St. Clair counties until 5 p.m. Monday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Livingston and Oakland counties until 5:15 p.m.

There is also a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Sanilac County until 4:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm was seen moving toward Metro Detroit with 60 mph wind gusts and possible hail, according to the NWS. The storm is expected to be near Holly around 4:10 p.m. and West Bloomfield around 4:45 p.m.

