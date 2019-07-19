Severe thunderstorm warning expires in Wayne County

The 4 Live Radar shows severe storms moving through Wayne and Washteaw counties around 3 p.m. July 19, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A severe thunderstorm warning in Wayne County expired at 5:15 p.m. Friday.

An excessive heat warning is still in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 8 p.m. Saturday.

