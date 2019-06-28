Severe thunderstorm warning expires in Wayne, Macomb counties

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - The severe thunderstorm warning for Wayne and Macomb counties expired at 5:15 p.m. Friday.

NWS officials said a severe thunderstorm was located over St. Clair Shores at 4:25 p.m. It was moving east at 10 mph, the NWS reported.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Downtown Detroit at 4:31 p.m. Friday, NWS officials said. It was moving east at 15 mph.

Other locations affected by the storm could include Center Line, Clinton Township, Fraser, Eastpointe, Utica, Roseville, Grosse Pointe Shores, Harper Woods and Grosse Pointe Woods.

Here's the latest update from Local 4Caster Ben Bailey:

For the rest of Friday night, expect a few thunderstorms to pop up, primarily in our West and South zones. Any storms could bring large hail and heavy downpours. A damaging wind gust isn’t out of the question, either.

The risk for severe weather Friday night is marginal, which is the lowest level on the threat scale. Warm and muggy conditions will only take us to 70 degrees for an overnight low.

Saturday will throw us a curve ball in that our thunderstorm shot is early. A few storms might pop up, mainly in our South Zone. Then, we’ll remain dry, with limited sunshine through the afternoon. The clouds will keep us slightly cooler but still above normal, with highs in the mid-80s. It will still be muggy, though.

Sunday is the one area-wide dry day in the forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid-80s and lower humidity.

Storm chances will return each of the next five days, including Independence Day on Thursday. Even though storms are possible every day, there won’t be many of them, so a lot of us might get through that entire stretch with no rain at all. Keep that in mind if you’re thinking about turning on your sprinklers.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.