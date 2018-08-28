Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Lapeer, St. Clair, Genesee, Sanilac counties

Severe weather is possible in Metro Detroit on Tuesday night. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Lapeer, St. Clair, Genesee and Sanilac counties until 1 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service announced.

Here's an update from the Local 4Caster Andrew Humphrey:

"Clouds gather and showers and thunderstorms arrive Tuesday night. Showers and thunderstorms move from west to east closer to midnight and early Wednesday morning.

"There is a Marginal to Slight Risk of strong to severe storms, especially early Wednesday. Be on guard for heavy downpours, lightning and damaging wind and hail."

