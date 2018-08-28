Severe Thunderstorm Watch Tuesday night, early Wednesday

DETROIT - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties until 1 a.m. ET, Wednesday.

A heat advisory remains in effect for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties until 8 p.m. ET.

It still feels like a sauna in Motown and much of Southeast Michigan, Tuesday evening. Relief is on the way, but the region will have to endure showers and thunderstorms before it arrives.

Tuesday evening remains sweltering for people honoring Aretha Franklin outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and Taylor Swift fans outside Ford Field. Temps will be in the middle and upper 80s with heat indices near or above 90 degrees at dinnertime.

Sunset is at 8:14 p.m. ET.

On top of the high heat and humidity, showers and thunderstorms threaten Southeast Michigan Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. North of the Motor City especially, heavy downpours, lightning and damaging wind and hail are possible closer to midnight and in the wee-hours of Wednesday morning.

Wednesday's showers and storms but lower temps

Wednesday will have scattered showers and storms and will not be as hot. Afternoon temps will be between 80 and 85 degrees. Families, campers and students will need their umbrellas and rain gear with the possibility of wetness. Use caution while driving on any damp surfaces, too.

After a cold front Wednesday evening, the humidity drops for the rest of the week.

Thursday will be partly sunny and mild. Morning temps in the 50s, and highs in the low to mid 70s. Appropriately feeling like football with the final Detroit Lions' preseason game at Ford Field in the evening.

Mostly sunny, Friday, and warmer. Daytime temps near 80 degrees.

