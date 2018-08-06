Severe weather in Metro Detroit on Monday: Latest watches, warnings, information

Severe weather is moving into Southeast Michigan on Monday afternoon and evening. Follow the latest information here.
Latest watches, warnings, advisories:
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Lenawee County until 4:30 p.m.
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the following counties until 7 p.m. on Monday
- Lenawee
- Livingston
- Macomb
- Oakland
- St. Clair
- Washtenaw
- Wayne
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Wayne and St. Clair counties until 4 p.m.
Here is the forecast from Meteorologist Paul Gross:
As we move through the afternoon, scattered thunderstorms are possible, followed by more widespread storms later this afternoon and this evening, with 60 mph wind gusts being the primary severe weather hazard.
Any scattered storms that pop this afternoon ahead of the larger area of storms will develop in a more favorable wind environment (i.e., more wind shear as you head aloft), so those storms also bring the potential for one-inch hail, and a low tornado threat. But, again, as the larger batch of storms develops and approaches the area, the threat transitions to mainly a straight-line wind threat.
