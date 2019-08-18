Showers, storms form Saturday night

DETROIT - Welcome to Saturday night, Motown!

Scattered showers are developing as night falls. Rain becomes heavier after midnight; then a break as the sun rises. Nastier storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy downpours and lightning are more likely closer to and just after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunrise is at 6:43 a.m. ET.

Hot and humid weather makes a comeback, Sunday. Daytime temperatures reach 90°F. It will feel like 95°F. Remember to drink plenty of water, wear light and loose fitting clothes and stay near or in air-conditioned areas. Coaches remember to have your players practice in the early morning or when it’s cooler. Also, have your scholar athletes take frequent water breaks.

Sunday afternoon has a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk of strong to severe storms over a wider area in Southeast Michigan with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Monday will be hot, as well. Daytime temps will be near 90 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny with scattered showers and storms.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will not be as hot, but it will be very warm. Skies will probably be mostly sunny with highs in the middle and upper 80s each day.

