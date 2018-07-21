Metro Detroit weather: Showers diminish Friday evening before much needed rain this weekend

DETROIT - Low pressure spins brings some rain Friday night with more rain Saturday and this weekend. It remains warm.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

The risk of severe weather decreases with every passing minute Friday evening. Skies will be cloudy and showers slowly diminish and break up while moving in from the southwest. Temperatures hang around 80°F just before dinnertime.

Scattered showers dry up Friday night. It remains warm under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will range from the low 60s to the upper 60s.

As low pressure continues to spin over Michigan in the Great Lakes on Saturday, the morning and afternoon will have on and off showers. Some will be heavy at times with a few thunderstorms. With overcast skies most of the time, temperatures rise only to the upper 70s.

Families, including art lovers and baseball fans, will need there umbrellas and ponchos to stay dry and comfortable when they attend the Ann Arbor Art fair and/or the Tigers game against Boston at Comerica Park in Downtown Detroit. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. ET.

Sunday will be damp in the morning. Rain is possible, and showers become more scattered in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s again.

Early next week will not be as much of a wash out. Monday and Tuesday will have on and off showers, but skies will be mostly to partly sunny. It will be warmer with highs in the low and mid-80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will probably be mostly sunny and much warmer. Afternoon temps in the middle and upper 80s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.