Skies to remain mostly clear with lows in the 40s Monday night

DETROIT - Today wasn’t a bad way to start out the week. But we will do so much better in the coming days.

Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear with lows in the 40s.

Sun mixes with clouds Tuesday before turning overcast late in the day. Highs will reach average numbers in the mid 70s.

Wednesday brings the only chance of rain this week. Expect thunderstorms to pop by mid-afternoon as a warm front lifts into the area. Right now, it doesn’t look like those storms will be severe. Highs will touch 80 as storms start forming.

For the remainder of the week things look reallly good. Temperatures will remain at or above normal. Plus we’ll stay dry through most of the weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.