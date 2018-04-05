Snow arrives tonight and tomorrow morning across SE Michigan

Old Man Winter loves the Detroit area. It continues to feel much colder than average despite sunshine, Thursday. Plus, more snow arrives Thursday night and Friday morning.

Thursday morning will be partly cloudy and very cold. Bus stop temperatures will be in the upper teens and 20s before sunrise. Students and workers will need their winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves again.

Sunrise is at 7:09 a.m. ET.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny, but temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below average. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Sunset is at 8:04 p.m. ET.

Clouds gather Thursday evening ahead of a warm front. "Warm" is a relative term because it gets colder with temps in the 30s.

Those clouds produce snow showers Thursday night and Friday morning. Overnight lows will be near 30°F. A trace to 3 inches is possible by the end of breakfast, Friday. The higher amounts (2 to 3 inches) are more likely north of 8 Mile in Livingston County and northern Oakland and northern Macomb Counties into The Thumb.

Friday afternoon will be drier and partly sunny to mostly cloudy with daytime temps in the low 40s.

The weekend will be brighter and remain chilly. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Another chance of snow is possible by Monday night and Tuesday.

