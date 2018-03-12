Snow chances return across Metro Detroit

A couple of Mid March snow chances are coming your way, starting with today. Temps are in the teens and low 20s as you head out on this Monday and snow chances increase this morning, especially after 7 or 8am. Most of the snow coming in is light to moderate snow which will lay down a coating, but some brief, heavier snow showers are expected here and there which could bring an inch of snow to some spots today. Highs will head into the mid 30s with lighter winds W 5-10 mph.

More snow chances Tuesday before we start to dry out again, and these snow showers again should be around during part of the morning drive. Snow starts a little after 7am and these snow showers will be similar to Monday with a few brief, heavier snow showers or periods of more moderate snow. Again, we’re looking at a dusting to an inch which means some areas may get a couple of inches over the next two days, but others may so little to no accumulation. More mid 30s tomorrow with gusty winds NW 10-20 mph G 25 mph.

Wednesday is the beginning of a dry stretch through the first half of the weekend. Wednesday becomes partly sunny and cool still in the mid to upper 30s. We should be into the 40s Thursday and Friday with more and more sunshine. And, we may hit 50 degrees Saturday. We do have rain chances on Sunday as temps stay mild again near 50 degrees. Track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

