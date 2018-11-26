Snow could make morning commute messy

Snow is coming down in many of your neighborhoods, while rain is holding in for some of our southern counties, while still others are going from rain to snow. Areas north of M 59 are under a Winter Storm Warning until 3pm for 5-8” of snow and blowing snow most of the day. Macomb, Washtenaw, St. Clair, Livingston and Oakland Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3pm today for 2-6” of snow possible. It’s going to be a sloppy drive and dangerous at times this morning and most of the day due to blowing snow even when the moisture begins to cut off. Temps in the mid 30s falling to the low 30s with winds NNW 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times. Be careful and stay tuned to Local 4 News Today Monday morning for all of the latest on this storm moving through.

Lake effect snow showers are likely for your Tuesday as temps are falling and winds are still cranking. We’ll wake to temps in the mid 20s tomorrow with cloudy skies and highs will only hit the low 30s as winds will not stop W 10-20 mph gusting to 25 mph. So, afternoon snow showers will blow from Lake Michigan and some bands or squalls could make driving dangerous through the afternoon hours around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Wednesday and Thursday look cool but less flakey. Snow showers will diminish as winds relax a little bit. Both days stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s and a few flakes possible Wednesday before the wind finally relaxes in the afternoon. Again, Wednesday and Thursday look mostly dry, but a wintry mix to rain is likely as we head into Friday and your weekend ahead. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

