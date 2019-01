The city of Woodhaven has declared a snow emergency.

Woodhaven, Mich. - The cities of Woodhaven and Trenton have declared snow emergencies. The Wayne County based cities are asking all residents to remove vehicles from the streets.

The announcment comes after a winter weather advisory was issued for Metro Detroit.

Around three to seven inches of snow is expected to hit Metro Detroit by Monday evening.

