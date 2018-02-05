Snow ending in Metro Detroit, more coming this week

DETROIT - Snowfall will be wrapping up early this evening, leaving 2-6 inches of accumulation across Metro Detroit. Highest totals will be in our North (and northern West) Zone.

Most spots will pick up 2-4 inches by the time this system is wrapped up. But this is just the first burst of snow in a fairly active week ahead.

After the flakes stop flying, clouds will thin out overnight. Another burst of arctic air is invading behind the cold front that rolled through this afternoon. That will take temperatures into single digits by daybreak.

Wind chills will make it feel below zero for the morning commute. Expect some early sunshine, before clouds take over for the bulk of the day.

More snow chances all week

Dry conditions will last into the evening, when another round of snow arrives. This will fall mainly overnight and be wrapped up around sunrise Tuesday morning.

Accumulations should be around 1 inch, possibly hitting 2 inches in spots.

Tuesday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies after the snow moves out in the morning. Highs will be only slightly milder, in the upper 20s.

Wednesday and Friday will bring more snow chances. Friday looks like the more significant of the two. So keep the shovels handy through the end of the week.



