Snow has moved out but fog is moving in Tuesday morning

DETROIT - Skies are slowly clearing this Tuesday morning around Metro Detroit with cool temps in the 20s to low 30s. Monday’s snow is gone, but fog is forming from that moisture, cooling temps, and lighter winds and that fog will be around through 8 or 9am. Hazy sun mixed with some cloud cover today as highs hit the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with lighter winds SSW 5-12 mph. As we warm this afternoon, a stray shower or two may pop up dropping mainly light rain, but most of us won’t likely see a drop.

The weather gets warmer and a little wild starting tomorrow. Highs are headed into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees tomorrow with a few midday showers as we warm up. The winds will start cranking SW 10-25 mph gusting over 30 mph at times. Midday showers won’t be much more than a quick nuisance and we may see a few wet snow flakes mixing in up north if the showers develop before noon. Most of the day is dry tomorrow as we warm.

We can expect rain and thundershowers overnight into early Thursday. After the morning showers, breezy and warming into the 60s with a very similar pattern likely for Friday with wet mornings and warmer afternoons which means a few 70s are likely to end the week. Saturday looks wet as well with temps in the 60s falling into the 50s for most of the weekend. We will likely see a few showers again on Sunday before cooler air returns late into Monday. We wouldn’t be surprised to see a few more flakes early next week… stay tuned. Track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

