Snow returns to Metro Detroit: 1-3 inches possible by Thursday afternoon

Snow is on the way!

A wintry mix to our south is moving north and will start to bring a wintry mix or snow to our South Zone over the next couple of hours.

The snow won’t likely start until between 9 and 10 a.m. today here in most of Metro Detroit with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s.

We could see one to three inches of snow in a few spots mainly during the morning and afternoon hours. With highs possibly hitting the mid to upper 30s, we may also see some rain mix in which would eliminate any concerns for accumulations.

Either way, the end of the morning drive through the lunch hour will be wet and mostly likely white with snow making travel difficult.

Again, some afternoon rain main either mix in or take over and we’ll be all over it.

Friday and weekend forecast

A few lingering snow showers early tomorrow before things start to dry out a little for your Friday. Morning lows are near 30 degrees Friday with scattered snow showers likely. Most of your Friday is a dry day around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario, but not a ton of sun and it will become breezy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s degrees and winds SW 10-20 mph gusting a bit stronger.

Saturday starts dry with a chance for a light rain and snow mix or snow showers Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. Models show most of the showers moving along the I-94 corridor from west to east, so some of Metro Detroit may not get much of anything but clouds.

Sunday will be mostly dry with cooler air and a few flurries mid to upper 30s.

Next week, Thanksgiving

It looks like a decent holiday week next week. Temps will be slowly warming into the mid 40s by midweek with a chance for a few showers Monday night and early Tuesday.

An early look at Thanksgiving looks great for America’s Thanksgiving Parade with dry and mild conditions. We’ll keep you posted.

