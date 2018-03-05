Snow showers possible late Monday

DETROIT - Sunday night will be cold, again. Overnight lows will be in the 20s under fair skies.

Monday will be partly sunny. Outdoor recess for students with morning temps in the 20s and afternoon temps in the mid-40s.

Monday night will be cloudy with the next storm system arriving. Ahead of a warm front, snow showers are possible late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Once the warm front passes during the Tuesday morning commute, snow changes to rain with temps rising to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday night temps approach freezing with rain mixing with snow into Wednesday. It will be sloppy and slushy with areas west of I-275 and north of 8 Mile changing back over to snow. Other neighborhoods will have a rain-snow mix.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Afternoon temps will be in the low and mid-30s after morning temps near freezing.

The sun re-emerges Friday with highs in the middle and upper 30s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with daytime temps back to 40°F.

