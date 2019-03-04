Snow squall warning issued for drivers in northern Wayne County

CANTON, Mich. - A snow squall warning has been issued for drivers in northern Wayne County after a dangerous snow squall was located over Canton, the National Weather Service announced.

The warning is in effect until noon Monday.

Drivers could experience extremely poor visibility due to blowing snow.

Wind gusts could reach strengths of up to 25 mph.

The following highways are affected:

I-75 between mile markers 41 and 58.

I-275 between mile markers 18 and 27.

I-96 between mile markers 176 and 192.

M-10 between mile markers 1 and 11.

M-39 between mile markers 6 and 10.

The dangerous snow squall is expected to be near the following cities:

Romulus around 11:25 a.m.

Taylor around 11:35 a.m.

Greenfield Village around 11:40 a.m.

Dearborn around 11:50 a.m.

Detroit around 11:55 a.m.

Downtown Detroit and Belle Isle around noon.

Inkster, Highland Park, Melvindale, Redford Township, Garden City, Wayne, Westland and Allen Park could also be affected.

Drivers should reduce speeds and turn on their headlights, experts said. Anyone stopped on the roadway should only exit their vehicles when it's safe to do so.

