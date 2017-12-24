Winter Storm Warning, snowy Christmas Eve afternoon

DETROIT - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Genesee, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening!

Welcome to Christmas Eve! Very cold Sunday morning with snow arriving in the afternoon. Temps remain below freezing and will ensure a white Christmas.

Christmas Eve morning is very cold with mostly cloudy skies. Families will need to bundle up before going to and from services, shopping and activities. Temps start in the low and mid-20s.

Sunrise is at 8 a.m. ET.

Anyone who knows they'll be away from home in the afternoon must prepare for disruptive snow showers. Snow arrives at lunchtime.

Light snow will slicken roads and sidewalks Sunday afternoon and evening. There's a good chance of up to 7 inches falling across a broad area of Southeast Michigan, including Motown.

Sunset is at 5:05 p.m. ET.

Snow showers remain in the forecast Sunday night. Travel remains tricky for last minute shoppers. Another inch is possible by early Christmas morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens. Weather is perfect for Santa and his sleigh while visiting area homes.

Merry Christmas, Monday! Scattered snow showers and snow on the ground guarantees a White Christmas for all Detroiters. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs near 25 degrees.

Happy Kwanzaa, Tuesday! More frigid air arrives mid-week. It will be partly sunny Tuesday, but morning temps will be near 10 degrees, and afternoon readings will be in the middle teens. Wind chills in near zero or in the single digits all day.

Wednesday and Thursday will have temps in the single digits at dawn with below zero wind chills. Highs in the teens under partly sunny skies.

