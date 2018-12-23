Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunday chilly with some slippery conditions

DETROIT - Welcome to the first Sunday of winter, Motown!

The morning will be a bit slippery. The afternoon will be chilly with clouds. Some sunshine is expected Monday, and a little snow on Christmas Day.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Sunday morning will be cloudy and cold . Temperatures start below freezing in the upper 20s to around 30°F. A week of low pressure cruises in giving a chance of freezing drizzle shortly after dawn and before lunchtime. Ice will not be everywhere, but drivers must remain alert for scattered and isolated icy patches on roads, especially ramps, bridges and overpasses.

Sunrise is at 8 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be cloudy with a light scattered mix of rain and snow. Outside Ford Field, temperatures reach the middle 30s. Football fans will still need their favorite Lions coats, hats, scarves and gloves to stay warm. Same with basketball fans. The Detroit Lions play the Minnesota Vikings starting with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The Detroit Pistons host the Atlanta Hawks at Little Caesars Arena with a 4 p.m. ET kickoff.

Sunset is at 5:05 p.m. ET.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly here. Temperatures fall back to near the freezing mark.

Sunday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and colder. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Welcome to Christmas Eve, Monday! Last-minute shoppers will have dry roads and partly sunny skies. It will be chilly with highs in the middle 30s.

Merry Christmas, Tuesday! A new disturbance comes on Christmas Day. Families and individuals hoping to see some snowflakes on the holiday are in for a treat. There is a slim chance of light snow and flurries, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Be careful traveling to grandma's house on any wet or slick roads.

Happy Kwanzaa, Wednesday! Sunshine returns for the first day of Kwanzaa, Wednesday. Higher temperatures arrive. Daytime temps will be near 40°F.

Happy Kwanzaa, Thursday and Friday as well. A larger storm rolls in as temperatures reach the 40s each day. Mainly rainy, sloppy conditions are expected.

Local 4Casters weather app

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling, because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The free Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.