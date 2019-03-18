Spring-like weather on the way this week in Metro Detroit

If you're ready for spring, you'll love the forecast this week in Southeast Michigan.

We're starting off in the low 40s this week, but temps will warm up, starting Wednesday, with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s through Friday.

This weekend is even better, with temps warming into the upper 50s -- maybe even 60s -- for Saturday and Sunday.

Here's more from Brandon Roux:

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday brings our next rain chance, but it will likely hold off until the late afternoon or evening. Spring officially begins at 6pm Wednesday and highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. The advancement of clouds and rain chances will impact highs and the later the clouds and rain, the warmer we should get.

The winds will start picking up SW 10-20 mph gusting a little stronger as the rain moves in.

Thursday forecast

A few showers linger into early Thursday morning, but most of your Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday, weekend outlook

More 50s are heading our way Friday through Sunday with tons of sun at the end of the week. We may even warm into the 60s on Sunday -- stay tuned.

