Spring showers across Metro Detroit

Spring showers will greet you as you wake and head out early on this Tuesday in Metro Detroit. Temps are in the upper 30s to mostly low 40s, so all rain and no snow or ice expected during your Tuesday morning commute. The rain should be pretty steady through lunch time with lighter and more scattered showers likely to continue this afternoon and evening. Areas along and south of I-94 may see showers continue through the evening hours. The rest of us will see some breaks in the action this afternoon and evening as highs hit the low 50s again in breezy conditions SSW 7-17 mph gusting over 20 mph at times.

Wednesday morning showers are still possible through 5 or 6 am, we will tap into to some late morning and afternoon sun tomorrow. Clouds to mostly sunny skies tomorrow and the pick day of the week with temps maxing out in the mid 50s or warmer with lighter winds NE/SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday is the Tiger’s Home Opener and it looks very iffy when it comes to wet weather. The morning will be mostly cloudy but dry for tailgating and temps start in the upper 30s to low 40s early. Then, afternoon or evening showers with highs near 50 degrees and fairly light winds . We’re hoping showers hold off until the end of the game or afterwards but that’s not guaranteed right now… stay tuned. Track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

